Microsoft could offer a “cheap” Xbox Game Pass subscription

Microsoft surprised us this afternoon with a flood of news about Xbox before the start of E3 2021. Beyond announcing that they will boost the availability of xCloud on televisions, they also hinted that are exploring the possibility of launching a cheaper Xbox Game Pass subscription. If it materializes, the move would be groundbreaking for the market, as membership is currently offered at quite attractive prices.

In statements collected by VGC, Liz Hamren, Xbox platform and experience director, left the door open to a cheaper Xbox Game Pass option in the future. “We need to innovate to bring our games and services to more people around the world. We are investigating how to introduce new subscription offers for Xbox Game Pass. The point is that we are being creative and dynamic when we think about how to bring the gaming community to everyone. on the planet across devices, geographies and financial realities“.

Xbox Game Pass aims to conquer more markets

It is clear, then, that those of Redmond plan to expand even to territories where for one reason or another it is not easy to access video games. Offering a cheap Xbox Game Pass subscription would, for example, bring the platform’s huge catalog closer to places or people whose economic situation does not facilitate acquiring a console.

In fact, today they confirmed what was already an open secret. They are working on a app for Smart TVs and a device type ‘Stick’ to play Xbox Game Pass titles through the TV. The interesting thing is that you will not need a console, since the processing will be the responsibility of xCloud, the Xbox streaming video game platform.

The Redmonds know very well that Xbox Game Pass has become the mainstay of its video game platform. In fact, at present there is no other service that comes close to it in terms of prices and quantity of content. Microsoft is committed to continuing to buy more video game studios to strengthen its exclusive catalog and maintain subscriber interest. This is the same strategy that streaming video services follow.

Read this too …