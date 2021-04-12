Microsoft could be close to buying Nuance

04/12/2021 at 10:42 AM CEST

Microsoft has been targeting a large number of businesses lately. One of the most ambitious purchases was Discord, the community platform focused on the world of gaming. However, It seems that Microsoft would take the negotiations well advanced to buy the company of Artificial Intelligence Nuance for the impressive figure of 16,000 million dollars. While there are no guarantees that this will take place, this could progress enough for them to announce the deal this week.

The motivation for Microsoft might want to acquire Nuance. However, a purchase of these dimensions could provide the company with multiple advantages. Nuance is well known for its language recognition based on Artificial Intelligence something that Microsoft could incorporate into its Artificial Intelligence tools. The potential deal could also boost the health-focused ambitions of Microsoft, which has joined forces with Nuance in the past.

This will not be a hazard to Nuance products. It’s not surprising that Microsoft is rethinking its software strategy, as it seeks to enhance where it falters.