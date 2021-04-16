Microsoft continues to remove features from Windows 10 | Technology

The reason for the Timeline functionality of Windows 10 is totally limited, and we tell you how it will affect you from now on.

One of the novelties that were included some time ago with the spring 2018 update was the “timeline” or Timeline, in which we are allowed to access all the pages, applications and documents that we had been using for the last 30 days, being able to synchronize all this data between devices.

However, it is a feature that has been quite hidden in our Windows 10, however it is disabled by default and that to activate it we were required to access operating system options, then privacy, activity history and mark a series of boxes that some users have never been convinced by privacy issues.

Be that as it may, now the Build 21359 seems to augur, not the complete disappearance of this feature in Windows 10, but its main function, which was the synchronization between devices.

Although Microsoft originally did not make it clear in the official note on Build 21359, they have later updated stating that “if you have the activity history synchronized on all devices through a Microsoft account, you will no longer have the option to load new timeline activity ”. Clarifying that the timeline and all that local activity history “still remains in Windows 10”.

That is, to be exact, Timeline and all the history of the activity locally remains in our operating system and will not disappear, and what really disappears is the functionality of picking up where it left off with the timeline, exactly losing timing ability.

Since synchronization between devices was the main objective of the timeline’s existence, while the feature does not disappear from Windows 10, it leaves it dying with a rather uncertain future.