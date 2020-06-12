Aaron Greenberg takes his chest off his new platform and remembers that much of what was seen yesterday is cross-platform.

The presentation of PlayStation 5 has been one of the most talked about events of the expected new generation in recent weeks. Sony They have managed to put on the table many of the projects that will star in the first adventures of PS5 on the market, assortment with many exclusives but also a good handful of cross-platform games awaiting its premiere on Xbox Series X and PC.

Microsoft has wanted to remember it through one of its main representatives, Aaron Greenberg. He has taken advantage of the circumstance, in addition, to congratulate Sony for the presentation, but his tweet has been adorned by an impressive declaration of intent: “Congratulations to our friends at Sony for today’s show. Xbox fans should know that games like GTA V, Resident Evil VIII, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Pragmata and others they will look and play better on Xbox Series X, the most powerful console in the world “.

A statement a little warmer than what other businessmen and representatives of the Redmond company have like us, Phil Spencer, but that shows the intentions of compete in the new generation. Crosses between companies are common, being the one that starred in Sony in 2013 shortly after the presentation of Xbox One and the original plans for licenses for One and how PS4 users will share the games between each other:

We will see new crossings between companies in the next few weeks? It is very likely that Microsoft is already working on the answer to last night’s PS5 presentation. Xbox Series X main date expected in early July, but expected to show new details console in the next few days.

More about: Xbox Series X, PS5, Sony and Microsoft.