Features like Smart Delivery, HDR, DirectX RayTracing, 120fps or 4K resolutions available in these titles.

The news about Xbox Series X has not stopped since yesterday. And it is that the Inside Xbox in May showed enough third-party games that will be available on the console, some of a new generation, like The Medium, and other intergenerational ones like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. After the event, Microsoft has specified the characteristics of the firstgames optimized for Xbox Series X. If you look at 4K, the refresh rates they offer, theRayTracing, or if they will use the systemSmart Delivery, among other issues.

Through the console website, we can learn in more detail some attributes of these games thatXbox Series X enhancements available. For example,Assassin’s Creed Valhallaoffer 4K resolutions with HDR and Smart Delivery functions, something that was already expected, but it is also shown that other games such as DiRT 5 will not only have these characteristics, but will also allow playing up to 120 fps on the console for those who want it .

It is worth mentioning that the list that Microsoft offers includes only those games“Optimized for Xbox Series X”That is, those who take advantage of new hardware to offer superior performance. That is why games like Cyberpunk 2077 do not yet appear on the list, despite confirming that it uses the Smart Delivery system, surely waiting to make improvements in the future. Not surprisingly, CD Projekt commented a few weeks ago that its improved version would not be available on console output.

But back to these games with improvements in the console, below we offer you the list withthe first 13 confirmed gamesand its corresponding characteristics. And if you missed any of yesterday’s announcements, here are all the Inside Xbox trailers and games on Xbox Series X.

Games optimized for Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR

Bright Memory: Infinite: 4K, 60fps, RayTracing

Call of the sea: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

Chorus: Smart Delivery, 4K, 60fps, RayTracing

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 120 fps

Gears 5: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

Scarlet Nexus: Smart Delivery, 4K

Scorn: 4K, 60fps

Second Extinction: Smart Delivery

The Ascent: Smart Delivery, 4K, HDR, 60 fps

The Medium: 4K, RayTracing

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: Smart Delivery

Yakuza Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

