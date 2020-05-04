         Microsoft confirms that Windows 10X will be released with single-screen devices because now “the world is very different”

In a statement by Panos Panay, head of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices division, the company has announced that Windows 10X will also be coming to single-screen devices, despite the fact that the operating system was originally intended for dual-screen and folding devices.

According to Panay, “the world is a very different place than it was in last October, when they shared their vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices, “in the sense that Microsoft customers are using the cloud more than ever. Since the focus of Windows 10X is to be more focused on service uses in the cloud, and that according to Microsoft flexibility is prioritized, the company states that “lSingle-screen devices will be the first Windows 10X to deliver to users“

Using Microsoft Teams isn’t the only thing that has rocketed from Microsoft

In the time that we have been confined, one of the services that has grown the most worldwide has been Microsoft Teams, because of how it is helping both in telecommuting and online education. A few weeks ago, Microsoft announced that it wants to turn this service into a platform in which the whole family communicates.

But Teams is not the only Microsoft product whose use has seen exponential growth. Windows 10, the greatest exponent of classical computing today, has grown 75% over the previous year, according to the Panay statement, which is perhaps explained by teleworking and with the greater time that people spend making video calls on a laptop, playing online with the PC, etc.

Panay’s statement does not clarify much more than what will happen with Windows 10X. After the first devices that will arrive with or to which the system will arrive, it will be followed, later, by others thought together with the manufacturers that will already have the double screen. Even so, it must be said that Microsoft talks about that they will continue to look for “the right time to launch it” on said computers, which does not seem to be happening overnight.

Track | The Verge

Share



Microsoft confirms that Windows 10X will be released with single-screen devices because now “the world is very different”