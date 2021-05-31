Microsoft confirms it by mistake

First things first, yeah the name of Two Point Campus is familiar to you Although it is the first time you hear about him, it is not by chance, it is more, surely you have related him to Two Points Hospital, a crazy and very fun hospital management simulator in which any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental. For those who already comb some gray hair, this hospital sim has a very clear inspiration in Theme Hospital, one of the funniest titles and that with more fond memories of the times of the original PlayStation.

Developed by Two Point Studios, Two Point Hospital has been available for Windows, macOS, and Linux since 2018, and made the leap to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch early last year, garnering great success and rave reviews across the board. platforms. Since then several DLCs have been released that add content to the game, thus extending its useful life, which already stands at three years.

Two Point Campus, as you may have already deduced, is the new title in which we can deduce that Two Point Studios has been working for a while and that could already be about to be published. And we know this from an indiscretion by Microsoft that, accidentally, has published a page with a tab on the game. The error did not last long, and the page has already been eliminated, but the time that it has been visible has been enough for some users to have been able to take screenshots of it, some of which we can find in the Quarter to forums. Three.

We do not know much, at the moment, about Two Point Campus, because we are still waiting for both its developer and SEGA, which will be its distributor, to officially announce it, tell us when it will hit the market and, of course, also offer a teaser that will advance us part of the content.

However, it is easy to imagine that Two Point Campus will reproduce part of the successful Hospital model, transferring it yes to the management of a university campus that we will have to design to adapt it to the needs of the students and, of course, to our own preferences. From there you will have to ensure the well-being of the students, who will probably show limited interest in attending class, which will undoubtedly be compensated by many extracurricular activities. Of course, imagining the subjects that will be taught at Two Point Campus, it is not difficult to empathize with the students.

The accidental publication by Microsoft of the Two Point Hospital file seems a clear sign that it shouldn’t be too long for the official announcement to take place, so it is to be expected that its launch will not be too late either. In addition, seeing it in the Microsoft Store indicates that, at least in principle, it does not seem that it will be subject to exclusivity with any online store, something that is also good news.

Images: Quarter to Three