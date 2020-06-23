After almost four years since Microsoft bought Beam to transform it into a Mixer, and after the effort burned by the company to turn the streaming platform into a rival at the height of Twitch, Microsoft throws in the towel and will close Mixer in a month. transferring users and streamers to Facebook Gaming.

An earthquake has shaken the world of video games: after the purchase in 2016 of the streaming service Beam, and after the company created mobile applications to access the service more easily, Microsoft has decided to close Mixer. The platform has not even reached the age of four; long enough for Microsoft to realize that it wasn’t worth it to compete on Twitch or Facebook Gaming. Precisely, Microsoft has just partnered with Facebook to enhance the streaming platform of the social network.

Microsoft will close Mixer on July 22, 2020

It is now official: Microsoft has decided to cancel its video game streaming platform by not being able to follow in the footsteps of Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and even Facebook Gaming. Despite the fact that Mixer did not malfunction in terms of streamers and active users, as Phil Spencer (Xbox CEO) stated to ., Microsoft prefers not to continue betting on its own platform to join efforts with Facebook.

Microsoft Mixer will definitely close its doors on July 22, 2020, but as of today broadcasts will start moving to Facebook Gaming, also the agreements that Microsoft had with streamers and companies related to video games. This movement would make the Facebook platform add significant weight when transmitting games online, also when you want to view the transmission of any video game, whether mobile, console or computer.

The platform migration will be complete: all Microsoft Mixer users will switch to Facebook Gaming, also the transmission channels and even the monetization obtained by the streamers of those channels. Microsoft assures that the move is advantageous for users of its ‘almost platform’ streaming since Facebook Gaming has a larger audience and better social capabilities. Now they will be the ones to decide if it is worth assuming the fate of their accounts or going over to the competition.

Microsoft Mixer users will only have two options: either continue on Facebook Gaming or switch to competing platforms, such as Twitch

Microsoft Mixer has already started the transition to Facebook Gaming with the end date of July 22. As of that date both the Mixer websites and their applications will target Facebook Gaming.

More information | Microsoft Mixer

Share

Microsoft closes Mixer, the Twitch competition, and partners with Facebook for streaming games