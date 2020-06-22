Just one year after Microsoft updated Mixer, its own gaming streaming service that was intended to compete with Twitch and YouTube, announced that it will close to bet on the new Mark Zuckerberg platform, Facebook Gaming. This will happen on July 22.

We also recommend: Facebook takes advantage of the moment and launches its Gaming App

Mixer was released in 2016 under the name Beam and allowed live streaming from Windows 10 and Xbox One. Later it offered support for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android mobile devices. Last year, he also got renowned streamers to sign exclusively to broadcast on his platform. After almost four years, Microsoft will close the platform.

Streamers who had signed up to stream exclusively on Mixer like Ninja and Shroud face an uncertain future, though according to the statement released by Mixer, they will be able to decide whether to continue Facebook Gaming or move to another platform.

“The success of Mixer’s sponsors and streamers depends on our ability to grow the platform for use as quickly and as widely as we can. It became clear that the time we needed to grow our community was out of range with the vision and experience that Microsoft and Xbox want gamers to have, so we decided to shut down the Mixer operation and help the community transition to a new platform. To better serve the needs of our community, we partner with Facebook to facilitate the transition to Facebook Gaming. This is a key point in the attempt by Xbox and Facebook Gaming to bring new experiences and opportunities to the gaming world. ”

Ninja commented on his Twitter account that he still has “decisions to make” regarding Mixer’s disappearance. “I love my community and what we have built at Mixer very much. I have some decisions to make and I will think about you as I make them, ”said the streamer.

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. – Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites will redirect users to Facebook Gaming.