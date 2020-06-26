Microsoft started to open physical stores open to the public a week after the launch of Windows 7. Due to the coronavirus crisis, these stores (already present on several continents) had been closed since March.

And just now, when many of the affected countries are proceeding with the total reopening of stores, Microsoft has announced that its stores will not only not join this reopening, but they will close forever.

This decision, as the company has clarified, it will cost you 450 million dollars that will affect the company’s accounts for the current quarter; such amount “is mainly due to depreciation and impairment of assets”.

An exception to this sudden massive closure will be the so-called “Experience Centers” with which the company has in New York, Redmond, London and Sydney. This is because their showrooms are designed to showcase examples of customers and partners using Microsoft technologies.

The new Microsoft, increasingly focused on digital

But all this does not mean that there will be layoffs for this reason– Staff members will continue to serve customers from Microsoft facilities, in business and support tasks. In the words of David Porter, Microsoft’s corporate vice president,

“Our online sales have grown as our product portfolio has evolved into largely digital offerings, and our talented workforce has proven successful in serving customers beyond any physical location. We hope to continue to be useful to our customers online and at Microsoft corporate locations. “

In any case, it seems that Microsoft is now betting on refocusing its efforts on its successful digital sales channels: as the company announced today, Each month more than 1.2 billion users from 190 different countries visit Microsoft.com, the Windows 10 Microsoft Store and the Xbox Store..

