In case anyone had doubts that the pandemic will accelerate digital development, here is a proof. Microsoft has just announced that it is closing all its physical stores, permanently, in the United States.

The announcement comes a day after Apple also announced yesterday that it closes 32 stores in the country, due to a outbreak of the coronavirus. But while the closure of Apple Stores is temporary, Microsoft’s announcement indicates that the closure of all its physical stores is forever.

According to the company itself, this Microsoft Store Closure It will mean losses of 450 million euros, 0.05% per share, which is not too much for one of the largest companies in the world. The important thing is that, apparently, jobs are not going to be lost.

“Our online sales have grown as our portfolio has evolved into great digital offerings, and our talented team has demonstrated that it can serve customers beyond a physical location,” explains Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter at the notice.

Microsoft closed all its stores worldwide in March due to the coronavirus, and had not yet opened them. A situation that was strange, because the competition was already working. Now we know the reason: his intention was to close them permanently.

The company has explained that has no intention of firing employees. They will continue to serve customers from Microsoft’s own facilities, or work from home in the online sales, technical assistance, and customer training department.

Microsoft owns 116 physical stores in four countries. Most are in the United States. Only 10 are located outside the country.

The company will continue to invest in Microsoft.com, Windows and Xbox online stores, which have a reach of 1.2 billion people in 192 countries. In addition, to reinforce this online offer, they will invest in video chat support, online video tutorials, online training courses and more digital solutions.