May 14, 2020 | 1:39 pm

Microsoft reached an agreement to acquire Metaswitch Networks, a telecommunications company that provides voice and data services, in an effort to compete with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The transaction, for which no details were disclosed, could help the Satya-led company Nadella strengthen its Azure public cloud and improve its infrastructure in this sector, as the industry moves towards 5G technology.

“As the industry advances to 5G, operators will have an opportunity to advance virtualization of their core networks and move forward on a path to an increasingly cloud-native future,” Microsoft said in a statement Thursday.

Metaswitch, a British company founded in 1981, has 5G technology to handle network traffic, which can run on public infrastructure, which would prevent customers from adding more capacity to their own data centers to support the use of additional networks.

Its main clients include British Telecom, Sprint, Swisscom, Telstra and Vodafone, according to the company’s website and has investors such as Northgate, WRV, Francisco Partners and Sequoia.

The deal comes three weeks after Microsoft acquired Affirmed Networks, a mobile network virtualization company, to be complemented by Metaswitch services.

Microsoft intends to leverage the talent and technology of these two organizations to deploy and enhance these capabilities in a safe, efficient, and sustainable way to create a ecosystem.

Microsoft’s efforts to improve its cloud come at a time when the company’s collaboration suite, Office 365, has seen greater demand than AWS services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, AWS has positioned itself as Amazon’s strongest division, accounting for 77% of its net profit in the first quarter of 2020 and generating $ 10 billion in sales.

Microsoft’s revenue from its cloud business, which includes Azure and Office 365, was $ 12.7 billion in the January-March period, an increase of 27% over the same period last year.