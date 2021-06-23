Microsoft certifies multiple gaming monitors for use with Xbox Series X

Despite the still marked absence of consoles, Microsoft continues to bet heavily on its ecosystem, with the official presentation of the new line of gaming monitors «designed for Xbox»which with advanced features such as HDMI 2.1 connectors, 120Hz refresh rates or HDR, will take full advantage of the capabilities of your Xbox Series X | S consoles.

In the same way that it has already cataloged other third-party peripherals, it is not about the arrival of new models of the company itself, but about the arrival of this certification to some of those already present or upcoming models created by leading brands such as Philips, ASUS or Acer. By adding the “Xbox gaming features” label, these monitors will be explicitly trusted by Microsoft for their full compatibility with the latest generation of Xbox hardware technologies.

Thus, the first gaming screens and monitors to have received this certification present us three 55-, 43- and 28-inch options:

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV

With 55 inches and an all-in-one monitor design that combines a screen and a soundbar, we find this beast that supports 4K resolutions at 120Hz with the support of technologies such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to reduce screen tearing; a new Xbox exclusive picture mode; Y the verified VESA DisplayHDR 1000, which offers a local dimming and maximum luminance of more than 3 times that of the average grade displays on the market.

All this accompanied by quality sound designed by audio experts, Bowers & Wilkins; and the well-known Ambiglow lighting that creates a halo of light that matches the image on the rear wall, visually enlarging the screen and giving gamers a truly immersive experience.

ASUS Strix Xbox Edition XG43UQ

Under the futuristic design characteristic of this family, and with white finishes for its back, this 43-inch monitor is presented with a panel capable of offering us a response time of 1 millisecond (MPRT), a great novelty within screens of this size.

Plus, it also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology that puts an end to choppy gaming and replaces it with games. Native 4K @ 120Hz via HDMI 2.1as well as a range of colors 90% DCI-P3 and DisplayHDR 1000 certified, which guarantee quality images with much more realistic colors.

Acer Xbox Edition XV282K KV

Despite being the smallest model, with 28 inches still more than enough, this monitor comes with compatibility with the 4K resolutions at 120Hz thanks to its HDMI 2.1 port, plus a low 1 millisecond response time and high contrast VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for dark and light tones.

Like other monitors that enter the program, this screen comes ready to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, supported on this occasion by our own technology Acer VisionCare 3.0 and the Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor, being one of the first monitors to obtain the TUV / Eyesafe certification that ensures a reduction in the tension of the players’ eyes.

Additionally, for those interested in making a joint use with their PC or a more solid technical configuration, this model has a built-in KVM switch, allowing you to easily switch between multiple devices without having to change monitor, keyboard, and mouse settings.