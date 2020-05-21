As CEO of the world’s most valuable company, one that works with hundreds of millions of customers and employs more than 150,000 people, Satya Nadella has a unique point of view to observe the role of technology in the fight against Covid-19.

Microsoft boss says he’s seeing a migration to a cloud technology Most recent in local governments, schools and hospitals that, in some cases, are skipping several generations of technology.

“That’s just a jump,” says Nadella. “We have talked about these things for decades, but this is the moment that we are doing it at scale. And so the question is, what are we learning? What shows which one is sustainable? What should we re-imagine when we return to normal?

Nadella points to a health robot developed by Microsoft that he says is used by hundreds of hospitals today for the classification of coronaviruses. The ‘bot’ asks potential patients questions like a first round of screening, to pass to a virtual doctor via telemedicine and, ultimately, a test. “Now that it’s built, I’m sure it will be used even in a [situación] normal”, says Nadella. “I think these are workflows that will be relevant well beyond Covid-19 as well.”

Send the word “HIGH” to start receiving our news alerts via WhatsApp

These comments were part of an exclusive and comprehensive interview with the leader of the massive $ 1.4 billion global tech company (based on its market capitalization) ahead of Microsoft’s Build developers conference that started last Tuesday. Like other events, Build is happening remotely this year. Nadella spoke to Forbes about Teams, her company’s Zoom rival tool.

In tune with the moment, Build 2020’s focus is on how software makers and coders are building tools to combat and keep companies up and running against Covid-19 and its eventual rebound. “In a world where software is going to shape almost every industry, be it in health, if it is retail, if it is education, the public sector, the most important thing is, let’s make software developers very productive”, says Nadella.

To promote those objectivesMicrosoft has announced some new products and features as part of its Build reveals. With Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, it is the first time that the Redmond, Washington-based company has created an industry-specific suite of cloud applications; an analysis tool for your Azure cloud drive called Azure Synapse Link; and the Fluid Framework open source for developers to create new document collaboration tools. Microsoft also announced a program to boost development in Windows 10 and an “artificial intelligence supercomputer” that the company says it developed with, and exclusively for, the OpenAI research lab to better train artificial intelligence models.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

Microsoft’s new features, while technical, are important to developers looking to create Covid-19 tools for today’s climate, argues Amanda Silver, vice president of product for developer tools. “There are many people looking for tactical solutions to the urgent problems they are facing now, whether it be remote development, remote collaboration, or facilitating remote education and remote business processes,” says Silver. “If I’m a developer, I’ll get a moment Eureka!”

Looking at what Microsoft products have seen an increase in use or importance in recent weeks, Nadella points out to Teams, Microsoft’s collaboration tool, competing with Slack and Zoom, which announced to By the end of April, it had exceeded 75 million daily active users. Nadella also bows to its Dynamics 365 product, which competes extensively with Salesforce, as one that is proving to be important for companies to establish new solutions like contactless shopping and curb check-in. “Those are now shaping our roadmap in a massive way,” he says.

In the meantime, GitHub has seen a 25% increase in collaboration over the past two months, according to unit CEO Nat Friedman, with ‘pull requests’ completed four hours faster on average, and developers spending an extra hour per day on average within code repository tools . “Software is this massive global team sport and we all count on each other,” says Friedman.

Follow the information on Technology in our specialized section

Nadella predicts three phases for the new reality of Covid-19: response, recovery and reimagination. “I don’t think we move forward with exactly the same type of workflows or how we work or process the business in the same way,” he says. Within Microsoft, Nadella wants staff to collect as much data as possible about how Microsoft has adjusted and is working, with plans to publish what it finds from the “experiment at scale.” One area the CEO says he’s particularly looking at: How managers can empathize and connect with employees more emotionally in a remote setting.

“We are having many meetings. They are all video meetings. That is fantastic, we are doing a lot. We have more stand-ups [reuniones], even more due to the crisis. But we don’t register in the office, nor do we have those conversations in the hallways, those few minutes that have the person sitting next to them in a meeting where they can connect with them, ”says Nadella. “How do you recreate that mechanism? I think it requires a new type of culture. “

Will Microsoft follow Twitter’s lead and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to allow employees work from home indefinitely, even after a possible Covid-19 solution? Nadella says the response will be “hybrid,” noting that on GitHub and some Microsoft groups, such as sales offices, most employees are already remote or remote most days of the work week. “There is no monotonous way Microsoft works,” says Nadella. “I think we want to accommodate ourselves for more and more flexibility. If anything, this shows that we are even less monotonous and that they adapt to a variety of workflows and work styles, and that they adapt to this rather than being dogmatic. ”

The chief Microsoft chief says he recently received a reality check when speaking with Walmart CEO Doug McMillon about work during the pandemic. While Microsoft staff could be productive working from home, Walmart was sending more than a million workers daily to its stores to enable them to do so. “I think the worst mistake anyone can make is to be dogmatic and say that everything must be done in a particular way”, says Nadella.

By: Alex Konrad | Forbes Staff