Microsoft cancels it and that says goodbye to the Surface Neo

Microsoft has confirmed that it will not launch Windows 10X. This operating system, aimed at devices with a dual screen such as the Surface Neo, is therefore officially canceled after the rumors that appeared a few days ago.

At Microsoft they claim that will take advantage of what they have learned in Windows 10X to integrate those options in Windows 10, and for example they will be applied to a new technology for packaging applications, a better input of text through voice and also a new on-screen touch keyboard.

Uncertain future for the Surface Neo

Windows 10X was going to be a very prepared operating system for that Surface Neo that is now somewhat “lame”: this development was going to take advantage of its capabilities, but it was also going to bring changes to a renewed version of Windows that theoretically was going to simplify the interface and make it lighter.

Now the development of the Surface Neo is in doubt, and we may never really get to see it. Microsoft does not clarify that point, but what does stand out is that the work done with Windows 10X is not lost, it is reused to focus on different areas of Windows 10.

Windows 10X was expected pose among other things a rival to Chrome OS, and that among other things it favored its integration in modest equipment and with less power than the usual laptops. A boost was expected from the Progressive Web Apps installable from Microsfot Edge, and also that “maximized” mode that all applications would have by default to avoid moving them freely around the screen.

It is possible that some of those ideas end up coming to Windows 10 through upcoming updates, and indeed changes to the operating system interface are expected in the next major update coming in fall 2021. It now remains to be seen if the Surface Neo, which previous rumors also indicated was canceled, is indeed a collateral victim of this decision.

