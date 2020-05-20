Microsoft announced the operation as part of its 2020 Developer Build conference, which is taking place this year for the first time in a fully digital format.

Microsoft announced Tuesday the acquisition for an undisclosed amount of the robotic process automation company (RPA) Softmotive, in a further step in its strategy of bringing artificial intelligence and automation to all businesses.

Robotic process automation is a software-based technology – despite the name, there is no physical robot involved – that through machine learning observes and learns about repetitive and tedious tasks carried out by people and creates automatic processes to replace human effort .

The processes that are automated can be very complex – as long as they are repetitive and leave little room for improvisation – or as simple as moving digital files from one place to another or copying and pasting information between different files.

With the addition of Softmotive to the existing tools in Microsoft Power Automate, we are democratizing robotic process automation at an affordable price and allowing everyone to create robots to automate their manual processes in the business, “said the company from Redmond (Washington state, USA).

Power Automate is part of the company’s product package under the Power Platform umbrella, whose objective is to provide companies that do not have sufficient technological resources with tools to facilitate the transition to automation and artificial intelligence.

Microsoft announced the operation at its 2020 Developer Build conference, which is being held for the first time in a fully digital format this year due to mobility restrictions and the health hazards of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Softmotive It is headquartered in London, where most of its 150 employees are located, and has managed to raise capital worth $ 25 million since it was founded in 2005.

Build 2020 also served Microsoft to reveal the latest developments regarding the projects he is working on, including a cloud software version specifically designed to meet the needs of healthcare organizations such as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

