Microsoft buys Nuance to succeed with Artificial Intelligence

The LinkedIn purchase remains unbeatable, but it is getting closer. Microsoft has again taken out the checkbook to get another company in the technology sector. For 19.7 billion, Microsoft has acquired Nuance; a company of Artificial Intelligence and strategy in the cloud focused, mainly, to health care. A price that would be above its market value by approximately 23%.

This would therefore be the second most important purchase for Satya Nadella’s company in its history. It does not reach the 27,000 million that they disbursed for the social network of work, but it would be exceeding the 7,500 of the video game company Bethesda or the platform for developers Github. All milestones in acquisitions that, however, have been surpassed by an AI company.

Why would Microsoft be entering this segment? Nuance is not part of the New Technology group of companies. Founded by Ronald Croen, the Artificial Intelligence company has been operating since 1992; it has also been listed on the Nasdaq since 1999. Nor is it exempt from relationships with large clients. At the time, the New England-based tech helped lay the foundation for what is now known as Siri, Apple’s conversational assistant. She is also the owner of Loquendo; the voice system of Italian origin acquired in 2011.

AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application. Together with @NuanceInc, we will put advanced AI solutions into the hands of professionals to drive better decision-making and create more meaningful connections. https://t.co/ipdP6qZTx9 – Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 12, 2021

What Nuance is doing to attract Microsoft’s interest

Since then, the company has worked on artificial intelligence voice transcription recognition systems. Under the Dragon software, Nuance has sought to learn from its users and increase their comprehension capabilities. Specifically, one of its capabilities is to be able to listen and transcribe documents -mainly medical- in real time, as well as adapt and learn from modifications. In fact, both companies point out that they take time working together on the Azure AI Services system.

Logically, Microsoft already had Cortana among its ranks, now withdrawn from Android devices. So the goal of the millionaire acquisition, which is still subject to approval by the competent regulatory bodies, goes much further; Some are wondering, in fact, what is the rumo of Microdoft’s decisions with a purchase that is close to 20,000 million dollars. However, Nuance’s latest work had been focused on the healthcare sector. It is precisely this approach that Microsoft wants to adopt with the acquisition of the company: increasing the eHealth business strategy through AI. Mainly, through recognition and response systems by voice adapted to each user.

The eHealth or health strategy is not new in a technology sector in any case. From now on, and as a result of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, large companies have increased their interest in entering the profitable business of telemedicine. In Spain, this role has fallen into the hands of the operators. Telefónica during the summer of 2020 and Más Móvil just a few weeks ago, launched remote assistance applications with the aim of integrating into the new digital landscape.

In any case, Microsoft also wants to complement its business division for companies, based on the entire universe of Microsoft Teams; Although there were unconfirmed rumors a few months ago of Dragon software integration in the service of companies of the company. How all these options will be integrated is not clear the way forward for technology.

