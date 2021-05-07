Microsoft buys Nuance, the AI ​​firm that developed Apple’s Siri

And it is that he has acquired Nuance Communication for the not inconsiderable figure of $ 19.7 billion, something that has attracted the attention of many specialists, especially considering that Nuance is a company specialized in artificial intelligence and voice technologies, which would allow the Redmond firm to strengthen its presence in the health sector, among others.

Launched in 1992, Nuance has managed to become a historical artificial intelligence company, which has been recognized worldwide for the development of different products based on voice recognition, contributing greatly, for example, to the development of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, although the firm of the bitten apple has never commented on it.