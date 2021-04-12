Microsoft buys Nuance, the AI ​​company that uses Apple’s Siri assistant, for $ 19.7 billion | Industry

Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Nuance, an artificial intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, for a record amount.

Another Internet giant buys a new company to further strengthen its position. In this case, in the business software, where Microsoft is one of the undisputed leaders.

Microsoft has paid no less than $ 19.7 billion by Nuance, an artificial intelligence company known worldwide for its Dragon speech recognition software, which uses the voice assistant Siri, for example. But it also has an important presence in the healthcare industry.

It is Microsoft’s second most expensive acquisition after LinkedIn, for which he paid 26,000 million dollars. For GitHub he paid 7.5 billion, almost the same amount as for Bethesda … The list is quite long …

Why did Satya Nadella’s company buy Nuance?

Although most people use Microsoft products like Office, Windows or even their Xbox consoles, the truth is that 75% of its revenue comes from its business software and its cloud platform, Azure. And from this point of view, it is a fairly coherent and strategic acquisition.

As we have explained, Nuance is the world’s leading company with its Dragon speech recognition software, which uses artificial intelligence to adapt to the listener. Microsoft will greatly benefit from this software by integrating it into its business applications.

You can use it in Teams to transcribe video calls to text, or in Office to transcribe dictations to voice. It also has applications in customer service, online stores, and other business software where Microsoft develops software for all types of businesses.

What’s more Nuance has specialized speech recognition platforms in clinical terms that use hospitals around the world to transcribe medical records, reducing paperwork and time spent documenting surgical operations, patient care, etc., by more than 45%.

Thanks to this purchase Microsoft strengthens its position in the healthcare sector, an increasingly technical industry where digitization, remote care and artificial intelligence will play a very important role in the coming decades.