Microsoft buys Nuance and bets heavily on artificial intelligence

The technology company Microsoft bought Nuance for $ 19.7 billion in the second largest transaction in its history after acquiring LinkedIn in 2016.

The purchase of the firm specializing in artificial intelligence and remote speech technology was set to close for full cash payment.

The transaction included Nuance’s total debt.

Why is Microsoft buying Nuance?

Nuance is a company with which big tech has been working since 2019 to automate documentation in clinical processes.

Their collaboration skyrocketed with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the increasing need to opt for telemedicine.

“AI is the top priority in technology and healthcare is its most urgent application,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

What does Nuance do?

Nuance is a Burlington, Massachusetts-based company founded in 1992 specializing in artificial intelligence and video chat.

In transcription services they have specialized mainly in the health, financial and telecommunications sectors.

Until the purchase announced by Microsoft, the firm employed more than 7,100 people and invoices around 1,480 million dollars annually, according to the latest figures available.

Microsoft is currently developing a cloud-focused business strategy for telemedicine services.

For the operation, Microsoft offered 56 dollars per share, which meant a premium of 22.8% compared to the closing of Nuance last Friday.

The international news agency Reuters detailed that Mark Benjamin will continue as executive director of Nuance, under the leadership of Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft.

After the announcement of the purchase, Nuance shares soared 16.7% this Monday, April 12, while those of Microsoft had an opening with a marginal fall.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)