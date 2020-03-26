Microsoft announced the purchase of Affirmed Networks, a company that a few years ago surprised the attendees of MWC 2014 by showing its virtualized network environment Completely hardware independent. With this acquisition, the technology company takes an important step to position yourself in the field of 5G.

According to an entry in its official blog, Microsoft mentioned that the software will play an important role to help advance 5G by offering advances in speed, cost and security. The purchase of Affirmed Networks guarantees that Microsoft will push your Azure platform when closing contracts with operators.

Until before the acquisition, Affirmed Networks offered its virtualization technology to Orange, Vodafone, AT&T and other telcos in the world. Microsoft will now continue this work using Azure to manage network workloads in the cloud.

Previous generations of wireless networks have been based on specially designed hardware. We believe that with software innovation and making use of widely available cloud computing platforms such as Microsoft Azure, operators can deploy and maintain 5G networks and services more efficiently, more cost-effectively, faster and more securely.

The purchase comes weeks after Google made a similar move by implementing Anthos for Telecom using its Google Cloud platform. The main advantage for operators, they would no longer have to invest in developing and operating data centers with proprietary hardware and software, but they would leave everything in the hands of the three dominant companies: Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

In late 2019, it was announced that Vodafone, SK Telecom, Verizon, and KDDI teamed up with Amazon to develop computing services on 5G networks that leverage AWS infrastructure. Operators will use the AWS Wavelenght platform to build low-latency applications for end users in regions such as Europe, South Korea, and Japan.

It has been previously mentioned that great tech would be a fundamental part of the development of 5G and even they could become operators by using frequencies without a license in the not too distant future.

