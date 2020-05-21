The new “toy” has 285,000 processor cores, plus 10,000 graphics chips for OpenAI

You can summarize a long speech, moderate content on live game chats, find relevant passages in thousands of legal files.

Microsoft built a huge supercomputer to work on the artificial intelligence (AI) of the Azure cloud computing service, the new “toy” It has 285,000 processor cores, plus 10,000 graphics chips for OpenAI.

With this new supercomputer Microsoft and OpenAI consider that They will add new sophistication to AI, the company reported.

What can Microsoft’s new supercomputer do?

The artificial intelligence of this machine can learn from examining billions of pages of text publicly availableMicrosoft said in a statement.

This type of model can absorb the nuances of language, grammar, knowledge, concepts and context so deeply that it can excel in multiple tasks. such as summarizing a long speech, moderating content in live game chats, finding relevant passages in thousands of legal files, or even generating code by searching on GitHub, the Microsoft site for open source programming collaboration.

Microsoft announced in 2019 the partnership with OpenAI around the supercomputer, which included an investment of $ 1 billion by Microsoft.

Microsoft said its Azure machine would be among the top five for its speed in solving mathematical calculations, although it did not disclose any performance ratings or system design details.

