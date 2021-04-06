Microsoft Build 2021 will also be online, between May 25 and 27

While we all continue to wait for the end of the pandemic to finally arrive, the technological events that until its beginning were face-to-face are passing one by one to their online celebration. The last to announce that it will take place over the Internet is Microsoft Build, that in this 2021 it will take place between May 25 and 27, without any conference or face-to-face event. Everything will take place on-line, via streaming.

It will be the second time that Microsoft Build takes place online, without a face-to-face event, due to the pandemic. Last year, all those interested in participating in it who signed up on its website were able to access its talks and conferences for free. Therefore, when the format is repeated, Everything indicates that in 2021 Microsoft Build will also be free.

For now, the only thing the company has done to indicate that Microsoft Build will be online and at the end of May is to update its general page dedicated to events to indicate their dates. In addition, he has specified a bit who Build is intended for, noting that in it, «developers, architects, startups and students learn, connect and write code together, sharing their knowledge and increasing their skills while exploring new ways to innovate for tomorrow« .

Of course, Microsoft has not yet updated the page dedicated to Build, which shows everything that happened in Microsoft Build 2020, which usually contains both the registration instructions and the form to do so, as well as the list of talks, conferences, workshops and other activities that take place in its course. Nor is it yet known who will be the speakers of the event, nor the topics that will be discussed there. As for the registration, it is not open yet, and it is likely that it will not be until the end of this month of April.

Those of Redmond thus join other great technology companies that continue to program their events this year in a face-to-face format only. Thus, Apple announced just a few days ago that its developer conference, the Worldwide Developer Conference, will take place between June 7 and 11 next via streaming, like last year. Meanwhile. Google has not yet given news of whether its annual Google I / O event, which it canceled last year, will be this year in online format or will also suspend it while waiting to be able to celebrate it in person in 2022. Of course, from 12 to October 14 is planning to hold another of its events, Google Cloud Next 2021, although it is not yet clear in what format it will be. Everything depends in principle on the evolution of the pandemic.