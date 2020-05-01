         Microsoft Build 2020 becomes an online technology event that any user can attend

The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in the West in February brought a long list of major technological events already scheduled (some to be launched). Apart from our MWC in Barcelona, ​​other references fell such as Google’s I / O, Facebook’s F8 or Microsoft’s Build.

But precisely Microsoft Build 2020, one of the great annual appointments for developers, was one of the events he announced that he would try to reformulate his proposal so that all interested parties could follow their conferences online.

In fact, Microsoft announced to its partners in early April that it had decided convert all internal and external events scheduled for July … 2021 into digital. Thus, Inspire (in summer) and Ignite (in autumn) will be the next Redmond events that will go entirely digital.

You can now register as a public in the event

Thus, and after the general rehearsal of the online presentation of the new features of MS Edge to the media, Microsoft has announced that throughout today it will begin to accept registrations for its first 100% digital Build, scheduled between May 19 and 21.

Two of the first consequences of this format change are that the event will become free, and that it will focus even more on developers, leaving more of the end users of Microsoft’s great consumer products aside.

In addition, the scope of interaction will inevitably cease to be personal and will develop on Twitter, although journalists will be able to see how the usual press room turns into a virtual space in Microsoft Teams.

On this occasion, the presentations (shorter than usual, and recorded – or prerecorded, depending on the case – by company executives from their homes) will revolve around the Azure cloud, artificial intelligence, edge computing and the Microsoft 356 family of products.

At ZDNet they even speculate that there may be news about WinUI 3.0, the technology that will unify Win32 with the Universal Windows Platform.

This time there will not be an extensive inaugural ‘keynote’ by Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, although it will address the public, as probably will the chief technology officer Kevin Scott, the head of the Cloud and IA area Scott Guthrie and the head of Experiences and Devices, Rajesh Jha.

Track | ZDnet

Image | Rodrigo Ghedin (via Wikipedia)

