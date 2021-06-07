Microsoft automatically starts updating to Windows 10 21H1

Microsoft has started training its machine learning algorithms automatically updating Windows 10 2004 devices to Windows 10 21H1, also known as the May 2021 update. A process that, the company explains, would have started on June 2, and that little by little it is gaining a greater expansion.

«To help with the complexity of the aspects we need to assess, We are increasing our investments in machine learning (ML) technologies. Machine learning helps us detect potential problems more quickly and helps us decide the best time to update each PC once the Windows version is available, “Microsoft itself explained in a blog post.

Previously, we anticipated that the development of this new version of the operating system had ended with compilation 19043.928, which Microsoft considered as the RTM intended for pre-installations on new equipment and validation in companies. Although little has changed since then, save for the addition of the May monthly security updates, minor tweaks, and fixes for some pending bugs.

And it is that Windows 10 21H1 is one of the “less exciting” updates since the launch of the original Windows 10, being the first time in the development of the system that Microsoft publishes two service packs in a row. So we find a minor update aimed at improving stability and fixing bugs, without offering any new features of interest.

However, other users can also find this new version available through an optional update that is displayed when you manually search for available updates in Windows Update. Although Microsoft has now shared that it will be limiting the availability of this update for the next several weeks, so it may not be available to all users.