Microsoft announces Windows 365 to bring the PC to the cloud

Microsoft has introduced Windows 365, a new service that Satya Nadella has defined as «Cloud PC»And that will allow users to access a complete Windows environment from any device (and with any operating system) through a web browser.

It has been ringing for a long time. Windows 365 was the name of a cloud operating system of Microsoft, which was rumored with force more than five years ago in response to Google’s Chrome OS, but which last summer gained strength with the leak of a “Windows 10 Cloud PC” in a Microsoft job offer, pointing to a virtual machine that would provide clients with access to Windows 10 and Windows applications.

An offer of Virtualized Windows PC called ‘Cloud PC’ which would allow administrators to flexibly and remotely deploy Windows 10 PCs in the cloud and specifically

What is Windows 365?

For years, analysts and observers have expected Microsoft to deliver a real virtualized Windows personal computer experience. And it has finally arrived. At the moment as a service for companies, but it is likely that in the future it will arrive as a consumer option as has happened with the Microsoft 365 suite.

Microsoft defines it as “a new category of hybrid personal computing”, which combines the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of a PC “to improve the agility and productivity of teams and organizations.”

To understand how it works, think of gaming services like Google Stadia or Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud itself, where the content runs on the servers of these providers and is served to the user. Windows 365, even with its peculiarities, works in the same way, but with another objective: stream a complete operating system from the cloud.

A “desktop-as-a-service” service that offers the access to an operating system (Windows 10 now and Windows 11 when released) and is capable of streaming apps, data, content, settings, and storage from the Microsoft cloud to any device.

Microsoft advances general support for any device, including computers and tablets running operating systems Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS and Android. The advantages are obvious, starting with the fact that you will not need a powerful computer to run Windows and can be accessed through an iPad tablet, Chromebook, smartphone or Client PC, surely the computers that are most favored when using this service. For businesses, it will be a simpler and more flexible way to operate virtualization models, without the need for complex implementations.

Microsoft says that the service provides “instant start” and a constant experience wherever the user is and from any device, through a web browser (logically with Internet access) and with total security since all files, applications and Data will be managed in Microsoft’s Azure storage service.

Windows 365: options

The service will be available as of August 2, 2021 in two versions, Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. Obviously aimed at companies, although it is not ruled out that something similar may arrive for the consumer market.

The service will be offered as a subscription under a monthly or annual rental rate, without the need to purchase additional Windows licenses. No characteristics or prices of the different plans have been defined, but from what we know so far Microsoft is testing with three different levels:

Base level: 2 vCPUs, 4 GB of RAM and 96 GB of SSD storage. (Basic Optimized General Use) Standard Tier: 2 vCPUs, 8GB RAM, and 96GB SSD storage. (Advanced computing needs optimized for performance and speed) Advanced level: 3 vCPUs, 8 GB of RAM and 40 GB of SSD storage. (Accelerated graphics optimized for scalability and data processing)

We will have time to talk about this «PC in the cloud», a virtualized Windows personal computer experience that many analysts were asking, that it will use Microsoft’s existing Windows Virtual Desktop and Azure infrastructure and that it will be very interesting for organizations and companies.