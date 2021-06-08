Microsoft announces the launch of Surface Duo in Spain

The new Surface Duo It can now be officially purchased in Spain, as Microsoft has just announced. We are talking about a very particular device that in principle is aimed at business and education, but the truth is that it is available to anyone who wants to buy it.

We’ve been tracking the Surface Duo for over a year now, and the amount of information we’ve posted about this device is now almost entirely confirmed. The Surface Duo supposes Microsoft’s return to the mobile phone market, Android through with all that this entails, even though we are not talking about a typical terminal, but one that comes to compete in the category of next-generation folding devices.

Microsoft Surface Duo

The dual screen of the Surface Duo is undoubtedly the most exciting of a device quite expensive for its characteristics, despite the fact that has reduced its price by several hundred dollars for its international launch. What at least for the moment has not been confirmed is the availability of a second version with more RAM, one of the weaknesses of the device. Therefore, everything remains a bit with what has already been said.

Specifications for the Microsoft Surface Duo include:

Display: Two 5.6-inch PixelSense Fusion Display AMOLED panels, with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels (4: 3), 401 PPI Unfolded screen: 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion Display AMOLED, with a resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels (3: 2), 401 PPI Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 – 256 GB UFS 3.0 Camera: 11 MP sensor, f / 2.0, 1.0 µm, PDAF with 84 degrees of diagonal FOV and optimization for AI Connectivity: USB Type-C 3.1. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G-LTE. GPS Battery: Dual with 3,577 mAh Open dimensions: 145.2 mm x 186.9 mm x 4.8 mm Closed dimensions: 145.2 mm x 93.3 mm x 9.9 mm Weight: 250 grams Operating system: Android 10

Microsoft Surface Duo has other features to mention, such as the fingerprint reader integrated into the screen with biometric authentication and security processor, or support for the Surface Pen, the electronic pen. It does not fold, nor do the screens “merge”, as the terminal is connected by hinges. It is like opening a book. All in all, a 2019 processor and 6 GB of RAM seem too fair to take advantage of multitasking, the Surface Duo’s main excuse.

As for the price … We said that it has been reduced “by several hundred dollars” for its international launch, but it is something that is noticeable only in the United States, where it was reduced by 400 dollars at once, or what is the same, it happened from $ 1,400 to $ 999. In Europe the key is assured and Spain is not going to be the exception, so Microsoft Surface Duo comes out to «a recommended starting price of 1,549 euros«.

Microsoft points out in the press release that Surface Duo a is available in the usual distributors and will soon also be in the Microsoft Store, where you can already reserve but only through an email address.

