Microsoft Announces The Green Software Foundation to Promote Codes That Consume Less Power on Computers | Technology

The software industry can also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of our devices, the green code is born.

The main cloud services companies seek to reduce the carbon footprint of their giant data centers by lightening their codes, among other measures. These large-scale measures can be applied to smaller devices such as our mobiles and computers.

The programming languages ​​and codes used for each application or program directly influence the amount of energy that devices consume and, therefore, are responsible for a consumption that is not very respectful of the environment. In this search for a more ecological and efficient code, the The Green Software Foundation.

Microsoft, together with Accenture, ThoughtWorks, the Linux Foundation, and GitHub have promoted this project that will pursue the creation of lighter codes and comply with the carbon reductions agreed in el Paris Climate Agreement with which the US has re-engaged. This was announced at Microsoft’s Build 2021 developer conference.

Guido van Rossum, creator of Python who is now part of Microsoft, has given this programming language as an example. Has explained that Python demands a lot of CPU and GPU power if you want to process scientific data. This language cannot be run on mobile devices, for example, because of how demanding it is on the battery and memory of the machine.

The objective is to create a community of ambassadors for the development of green codes and help the ICT sector to reduce your greenhouse gas emissions by up to 45% by 2030. That includes mobile network operators, ISPs, data centers, and all the laptops that have been installed during the pandemic.

However, the cleanliness of the codes and improvement of the programming languages ​​also would be a direct improvement for consumers that will see improved performance of the devices, a lower consumption of the battery of their products, in addition to a more respectful treatment with the environment.

“The Foundation is a neutral space managed by the Linux Foundation and designed to allow collaboration,” they explain on the official website. For the moment, Goldman Sachs and non-profit organizations, including Leaders for Climate Action and Watt Time have joined this project. “We envision a future in which free carbon software is standard, where the development, implementation and use of the software contribute to the global climate solution without all developers having to be experts,” said Erica Brescia, Director of GitHub operations in a statement.