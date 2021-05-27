Microsoft announces the end of Internet Explorer (forever)

At that time, the browser was included in the “Internet Jumpstart Kit”, which was part of “Microsoft Plus”, an enhancement package for Windows.

However, we can find a more exact origin of the browser during Internet Strategy Day, during which the company announced that it was considering the Internet, and that it wanted to add different connected functions to its products.

Thus, for the development of the browser, the company relied heavily on the code of a browser called Mosaic, created by Spyglass. But there was already some competition in the sector. In fact, Internet Explorer did not immediately rule out Netscape, since the latter managed to retain half of its market share until the arrival of version 3 of the browser, when it brought with it an essential change: Microsoft decided to integrate it directly into its operating system.