The Ninja gamer, during a streaming through Mixer.

Microsoft has thrown in the towel in its fight against Twitch and YouTube and has announced the closure of the servers of its streaming platform Mixer on July 22. He does not leave the business, but allies himself with Facebook Gaming, where his community of players and creators will move, as reported by the company on its blog. Both Mixer and Twitch or Gaming are platforms that offer live video streaming services. His specialty is the broadcasting of live video games.

The Mixer video game content broadcasting platform was presented in 2017 as a successor to Beam, also from Microsoft, which it had bought the previous year. This movement was part of their strategy to “grow in all the important markets in the world”, as Matt Salsamendi, chief engineer of the project, explained at the time.

On July 22, all Mixer pages and applications will redirect to the Facebook service. Existing Mixer partners will be granted Partner Status with Facebook Gaming, and any streamer using Mixer’s monetization program will be eligible for Facebook’s Level Up program. Mixer viewers with outstanding balances on channel subscriptions or Mixer Pro subscriptions will receive an Xbox gift credit card.

Microsoft’s choice to partner with Facebook is clearly strategic and related to expanding the appeal of its upcoming xCloud game streaming service, Xbox’s cloud gaming service. Microsoft will work closely with Facebook to bring xCloud to the Facebook platform, to allow viewers to click and immediately play the games that people are streaming.

It is a vision very similar to Google’s ambitions with Stadia. According to the specialized portal The Verge, Mixer has lacked scale and audience to be able to offer this more broadly. Microsoft recruited exclusive streamers like Ninja and Shroud with great deals, but they haven’t been enough for more people to use the service instead of rivals. According to Streamlabs, monthly hours spent on Twitch, the leader owned by Amazon, increased 24% from March, reaching a total of 1,203 million in that month.

