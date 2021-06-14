Microsoft announces that it will abandon Windows 10 support in October 2025

That Microsoft has a huge announcement on its hands is no secret. If everything goes as expected, on June 24th Microsoft will show its “Next-generation Windows“, whether or not it is called Windows 11. In any case, everything indicates that it will be the successor to Windows 10, an operating system whose life cycle we now know will end in October 2025.

This has been confirmed by the Redmond company through an official support website. Previously, this page showed the end of support for Windows versions (20H2, 21H1 …), but now it lists this same data for Windows 10 Home and Pro. When will it be? The October 14, 2025. Here it smells like Windows 11.

Goodbye Windows 10, hello Windows 11?

Microsoft usually communicates the end of support for its operating systems several years before it arrives and with the new version already on the market. Without going any further, Windows 10 was launched in 2015 and it was not until January 14, 2020 that Windows 7 stopped having official support. However, today there are still 15.52% of computers that use Windows 7.

Microsoft’s announcement also confirms that Windows 10 will have a life similar to that of its predecessors: ten years. Not only that, but it also sets us up for that big announcement Redmond has on their hands. “one of the biggest updates of the decade“as Satya Nadella announced a few days ago.

Windows 11 (or whatever it’s called) is an open secret. Microsoft has been dropping breadcrumbs for weeks, like the 11-shaped shadow that appears on the event invitation, the time the event will take place (11 AM ET), or the slo-fi video with all the start-up sounds of the event. Windows that, coincidentally, lasts 11 minutes dived.

Windows 11, if it is finally called that, is expected to arrive with a more modern redesign, new fonts, a new app store, new icons, and a handful of new features. Be that as it may, and seen what is seen, It seems that June 24 will be an important day for Microsoft and Windows, so we will have to be patient.

