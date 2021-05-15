Microsoft announces closure of Azure Blockchain without giving reasons

The technology giant Microsoft announced on May 10, that it will terminate the services of Blockchain Azure, although they did not reveal the reasons that motivated such decision.

The closing of operations will take place on September 10, 2021. Likewise, the support service for new implementations or member creations is suspended, the company of billionaire Bill Gates explained in a statement.

General Electric, JP Morgan, Starbucks and Xbox, were part of the Azure services users.

The company recommended that users of the platform begin to migrate your Azure Blockchain Service ledger data to an alternative offering depending on its state of development in production or evaluation. Microsoft recommends opting for ConsenSys Quorum services Blockchain Service.

For its part, Consesys issued a statement in which they claim to be working with Microsoft to offer a service based on ConsenSys Quorum, an open source protocol layer on the Ethereum network for Azure users.

According to the company, they want to offer customers and business partners “an easy way to create multi-cloud blockchain services with additional permissions to ensure the privacy of transactions.”

Both companies will offer users the ability to configure flexible blockchain nodes, thus reducing the cost of enterprise blockchain implementation and developer programming time, Consensys notes.

ConsenSys Founder and CEO Joseph Lubin said expanding their relationship with Microsoft helps companies leverage ConsenSys Quorum and Quorum customer support to offer users an enterprise-grade managed blockchain service that he said , can be configured and deployed effortlessly.

Consesys integrates DeFi projects in Ethereum

The union of Consensys with Microsoft, reaffirms the growth that the company has had in recent months. In fact, last April it managed to raise USD 65 million in a financing round, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The proceeds will be invested to integrate Web3 applications and decentralized finance projects (DeFi) on Ethereum into its platform.

Companies such as JPMorgan, Mastercard, and UBS, along with blockchain-centric technology startups such as Protocol Labs, the Maker Foundation, Fenbushi, and Alameda Research, were the investors who participated in the round.