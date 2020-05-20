Microsoft has announced the roadmap to solve the current problems of Windows 10 software and with the icing on the arrival to its ecosystem of Linux applications with graphical interface. We review them.

Microsoft has begun holding its annual developer conference, BUILD 2020, this year in a forced online event format in the face of confinement to curb the COVID pandemic. The Windows 10 software, of course, has been a highlight with important announcements that will open a new era across the Windows ecosystem. Part of it will come from Linux.

Project Reunion

A unique and unified development platform for creating Windows 10 applications. They will work on all devices with the operating system, regardless of the formats or the size of the screens. “This will provide a common platform for new applications,” said Kevin Gallo, corporate vice president of the Windows Developer Platform.

You already know the big picture. When Microsoft launched the Universal Application Platform (UWP) in 2015, its promoters promised that the platform would deliver better performing and secure applications because they would be distributable and upgradeable from the Microsoft Store. Soon the fine print came. The future of Win32 (those of a lifetime in Windows with -at least- 8 million applications) remained in the air and without the features of UWP, and these would only work in Windows 10 and under the Microsoft store.

With Windows Phone / Mobile gone, the developers have not felt any attraction for this platform and neither have the big providers (not to go through the hoop of the Microsoft Store). Consumers more of the same: zero interest. The result is that UWP is more dead than alive.. On desktops, the Win32 continue to command.

Gallo recently acknowledged mistakes in the face of the schism created among developers: “We should not have gone that way.” Microsoft has been trying for a little over a year to undo some of the effects of what the executive called the “massive gap” between Win32 and UWP, adding to the first functions of the second and treating them again with the consideration and support they deserve.

The ongoing plan is to provide all Features of a Modern Application to Win32 Developers, Not only to the UWP. For this, the corresponding APIs will be offered; UWP UI elements will be allowed to be used in existing Win32 applications; use the Win32 code without changes and use the same web code through progressive web applications (PWA).

The result of all this will be “a common platform for new applications”, whether programmed in C ++, .NET (including WPF, Windows Forms and UWP) or React Native. This is Project Reunion, a new era that aims to bridge the gap in Windows 10 applications.

Package Manager

Microsoft borrows the idea of ​​Linux operating systems to introduce a package manager on Windows, This open source tool («Winget») will help developers and users to download and install applications quickly using a command line interface, such as the new Windows Terminal which has also been updated.

These types of managers have been part of the most popular GNU / Linux distributions for decades and are a kind of predecessor to the application store model. In this case, Microsoft will maintain an application repository sent by developers from the same company and third parties, and programmers or users can download and install them quickly and easily on their Windows personal computers.

A preview of this Windows package manager is now available in the Microsoft Store. all you need to test it is a computer running Windows 10 version 1709 or later.

WSL2: Linux GUI applications and GPU acceleration

And more Linux. With the second version of the Windows for Linux (WSL2) subsystem, Linux fully entered Windows 10 and from a simple compatibility layer, it offered a full linux kernel running on a lightweight virtual machine, which has improved its performance and potential. In the short term, the same user will be able to use a custom kernel.

Now, from the BUILD there are news for the applications section. And not minor. If in your early days WSL was just bringing Bash to Windows 10 (the shell that is installed by default in most GNU / Linux distributions), the big news now will be the ability to run Linux GUI applications, something that until now was only possible by configuring a third-party server.

The execution of Linux applications with graphical user interface in Windows 10 it is a huge leap forward and will ‘allow you to open a WSL2 instance and run a Linux GUI application directly without the need for a third-party X server. This will help run your favorite applications in a Linux environment, such as an integrated development environment (IDE), “they explain from Microsoft.

It will also be provided WSL installation, using a command that will make it easier for users to deploy Linux applications and use them on Windows 10: “WSL will soon support a simplified installation experience by running the command ‘wsl.exe – install’, which will make it easier than ever start using Linux applications on Windows ».

Finally, highlight another novelty, the support for the hardware acceleration on the GPU for running Linux applications. Support is focused on AI / machine learning workloads. As part of this support, another component is included that will surprise more than one: a Direct3D 12 port for Linux.

Not too much detail has been provided, but as Microsoft has explained, Linux graphics applications will be natively supported in WSL2 and will simply run under WSL2 without the need for any third-party software. It will be available in the coming months.

It is clear that Microsoft is going for all with the known objective: that developers use Linux if they need it, but without abandoning Windows. In other words, the year of Linux … on Windows. Also very important is the announcement of the Project Reunion, which should clarify the current problems of Windows 10 software and the monumental mess with UWP and Win32 mounted by Microsoft itself.