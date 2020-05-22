The Microsoft’s change of attitude towards the ‘open source’ environment It has been something remarkable since Satya Nadella was appointed CEO. Furthermore, on the 14th, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, stated unequivocally that his company had been “on the wrong side of history during the open source boom earlier this century”.

However, it’s never too late to relapse into some old tic, or at least this is how an open source community sector perceived this week: just 4 days after Smith made those statements, the company’s .Net division ‘appropriated’ the name of a rival project linked to the Community. KDE.

The KDE MAUI

The MAUI project (English acronym for ‘Multiadaptable User Interfaces’) was born in 2018 with the aim of creating a free and modular framework that facilitates the development of cross-platform desktop / mobile user interfaces.

Your kit of controls and tools MauiKit, based in turn on KDE Kirigami, can be used to develop Windows, Linux, iOS and Android applications.

Screenshot of ‘Index’, the file explorer developed thanks to MauiKit, in its versions for desktop and mobile devices.

As we can see in the MAUI subweb within KDE Projects, they are also developing various cross-platform applications based on their own framework: Pix image viewer, Library ebook manager, Index file explorer, etc.

The Microsoft MAUI

.NET MAUI (from Multi-platform App UI), by contrast, is a project born last Tuesday, when Microsoft’s .Net division corporate blog announced the name change of one of his projects, known until then as Xamarin.Forms.

(Microsoft image)

Xamarin.Forms, which turned 6 this May, allows developers, according to Microsoft,

“compile iOS, Android and Windows applications from a single shared base code [creando] XAML user interfaces with C # code behind, [que] they are represented as best performing native controls on each platform. “

What is going to happen now?

In summary, Microsoft has decided to rename its framework for creating cross-platform interfaces with the name of a project from the KDE community (one of the main desktop environments for Linux) that is currently developing a framework for creating cross-platform interfaces.

Do you see where the problem is? The developers of the MAUI project (open source) do see it:

“We like to believe that this is an unfortunate event, the product of carelessness during a brainstorming session […] and not from an attempt to use the weight of the Microsoft brand to crush a rival framework. To this day, this framework is still the first result of Google when we search for the term “Maui UI framework”, but SEO will change over time thanks to the power of GitHub (subsidiary of Microsoft) and the corporate blog of Microsoft itself ” .

Several GitHub users also saw a problem, reported as ‘bug’ the trademark conflict between both projects. Whoever visits the discussion thread will see that it is closed to new contributions from non-collaborating users, and that most of its comments have been marked as off-topic.

Certainly tempers heated up well after Microsoft project collaborators (but not Microsoft employees) will be expressed in these terms:

“So you like that cute second-tier project … alright, but let’s differentiate a serious project from one that isn’t: there’s no major support for MauiKit, probably most people haven’t heard of them before today , […] and frankly, nobody cares. “

David Ortinau, Microsoft Program Manager, attempted to close the debate by stating that “the official legal name is’ .NET Multi-platform App UI” and that MAUI is “just an acronym” that has undergone legal review.

The company does not seem, a priori, predisposed to rethink the project rename, although Microsoft already had to backtrack a few years ago when they created the GVFS Virtual File System for Git project), a name already ‘taken’ by GVFS (GNOME Virtual File-System) – oddly GNOME is the other great desktop environment for Linux, KDE’s historical rival.

Track | ItFOSS