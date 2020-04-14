         Microsoft and Samsung test file sharing between Android and PC by simply dragging them

Android maintains a close connection with Windows computers thanks to the application your phone and the Microsoft Launcher. And there is a brand that expands the possibilities of both types of device: some Samsung Galaxy phones have serial compatibility. Even with extended functions: it is already possible to share files between Android and Windows just by dragging them, for the moment for the Windows Insider community.

Some of the newer and higher-priced Samsung Galaxy have an option that maximizes PC compatibility: the ‘Windows Connection’. This functionality offers access on the PC to all messages, notifications, photos and files on the phone, all with the simplicity of connect both devices with a USB cable or have them under the same WiFi network. This option already allowed file sharing, but Microsoft has decided to make it easier: Windows Insider participants can drag them to the ‘Your phone’ application window. It seems like a minimal evolution, but it is extremely comfortable.

Microsoft makes file sharing easier

Microsoft communicated the news in its own community of users. Thanks to the latest version of the software for Samsung Galaxy, users of these phones, and who are in the Windows Insider program, can link both devices to make it easier to exchange documents, photos or songs: just drag them to the ‘Your phone’ application window. And vice versa: ‘grab and drop’ from phone files to computer is also enabled.

To use the latest news from Microsoft and Samsung you must do the following:

Make sure the ‘Buddy on your phone’ app is up to date. If not, update it from Galaxy Store.

You must be within the Windows Insider community and have the computer’s operating system updated.

Activate the ‘Connection to Windows’ from the settings of your Samsung Galaxy. The settings are available under ‘Advanced functions’,

Log in to your Microsoft account, the same one you use on the PC with which you will exchange files.

Once the mobile is configured, access the ‘Your phone’ application in Windows. You will see that mobile and PC are paired.

Enter the ‘Phone Screen’ option. You will see that the screen of your Samsung Galaxy is reflected.

You can exchange files from and to the Samsung gallery, it also works in the ‘My files’ app: You have to open any of the two Samsung Galaxy applications from the option ‘Screen of your phone’, in Windows.

Up to 100 files can be moved at once and with a maximum of 512 MB for each file.

This new functionality makes it much easier to exchange files between your computer and a Samsung mobile, both wired and via WiFi. Not all manufacturer phones are supported: Check if you also have the compatibility from the settings of your phone.

