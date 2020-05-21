Microsoft has created one of the five most powerful in the world (based on Azure and staffed with 285,000 processors) and has been released for the exclusive use of OpenAI, the ‘strong’ artificial intelligence research organization Elon Musk helped found a few years ago.

The company has announced it in the framework of the Build 2020 conference, converted into an online event for developers. And, when explaining what kind of advances can be achieved thanks to AI and its supercomputer, he has presented us with what could be the start of a revolution when writing software code.

Kevin Scott (Microsoft CTO) and Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO) show us in a video an example of automatic code creation: in it, the programmer starts writing a method in Python code, he adds. a comment explaining in natural language not what the already written code does, but what the missing code should do… and artificial intelligence generates it.

Inside the red rectangles, the code “autocompleted” by the AI ​​from a few lines written by the programmer.

AND if something goes wrong, the developer should just redo the comment to better ‘explain’. But it is not only capable of elaborating code from what is written by the human developer, but also of avoid generating superfluous code: In the video we see how it makes use of other previous code snippets, co-created by man and machine.

“All of this proves that this model is capable of generating useful, context-appropriate code hints that will make any developer more productive (…) and will allow them to spend less time on repetitive and lengthy coding processes and focus more on aspects. creative programming software. “

GPT-2: from ‘fake news’ maker to virtual programmer

But where did this technology come from?

More than a year ago, OpenAI sparked controversy in the technology sector by announcing that it had developed artificial intelligence so dangerous that they did not plan to publish the full version of it to avoid misuse (They ended up rectifying).

This AI, baptized as GPT-2, did not have the ability to operate thermonuclear missiles or anything like that, but to automatically generate, from a few words, long ‘human-like’ texts capable of feeding false news.

GPT-2 is technically a ‘language model’: an artificial intelligence capable, for example, of “know” what the next word in a text should be based on all the words above.

It achieves this by resorting to natural language processing techniques capable of understand not only the semantics of words but the relationships established between them within a text.

This ability to understand allows you to perform different tasks (not only write, also summarize or translate) and handle different languages, depending on what data we feed the model when training it. You can feed with newspaper articles in English or Spanish … or with code written in Python or Java. For example.

According to Altman in the video, they used the supercomputer to train the model feeding it with open source code “hosted in thousands of Github repositories”. Basically they have taught an AI to program by having it read the code of thousands of programs until it has been able to ‘understand’ how it works.