October 1996. New York City. In the iconic Sheraton Hotel, near Times Square, is celebrated what will be the last edition of the Unix Expo, one of the events on UNIX more important. But it will not be one more edition, since it will be the last to be held. In 1997 he will join a more generic event known as IT Forum. But this edition of Unix Expo has another relevant fact, the participation of Bill gates, co-founder of Microsoft. A star guest for an event that experienced better times.

In 1996, Bill gates is the visible face of Microsoft, a software giant that will enter more than $ 8.7 billion in sales during that year. In the domestic market it dominates Windows, and its NT version is already being done with the professional market, cornering UNIX. 1996 will also be an important year for Microsoftbecause it will start MSN, its web portal with games, news and other content. And to enhance it, at the end of 1997 they will buy Hotmail to convert it into your email and identity mark on the internet.

But let’s go back to Unix Expo from 1996. Bill gates will give a talk. Unavoidable question: what does the co-founder of Microsoft, known for MS-DOS and Windows, at an event about UNIX? The answer is called Xenix and himself Bill gates Answer the question in your own words. At the event he said things like “If we go back in time, Microsoft was the first to go to AT&T and beg for a good high volume business license to Unix. And for many, many years we were the largest volume licensee, not just for our own products Xenix, but also for Siemens with yours, Santa Cruz with theirs, and dozens and dozens of sub-licensees. “

Thanks to UNIX, Microsoft made millions of dollars selling licenses of its own operating system XENIX or Xenix to firms like AT&T or SCO (Santa Cruz Operation). Xenix was the first system Redmond created with permission from MS-DOS, OS / 2 and Windows. That is their story.

1979 UNIX is king

Windows will see the light for the first time in 1985. OS / 2 will appear in 1987. His background TWO is from 1981. For his part, System Software (the operating system of the first Macintosh), will appear in 1984 next to the Macintosh 128K. And of Linux We won’t know anything until 1991. So in 1979, what operating system do computers use? The answer is UNIX.

UNIX was created by Bell Labs in 1969. Among its creators, names such as Ken thompson or Dennis Ritchie. Its name is due to a pun to differentiate itself from the operating system that preceded it, Multics (1964). While this was a project developed by several hands by greats like the MIT, the Bell Labs of AT&T and General Electric, UNIX born out of the untying of the project by AT&T, who decides to go it alone.

And now let’s get back to Microsoft. The Microsoft From 1979 he will move that same summer to a new headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. They will leave behind their first headquarters, an Albuquerque office we are talking about in Silicon Valley garages. It is not yet the giant of Redmond, a name that will accompany it for years, but it is already beginning to emerge in the sector. With 28 employees, that year will earn more than $ 2 million in sales. As a curiosity, during that year they will change their name Micro-Softname given Steve Allen, to Microsoft, as we know it today.

In 1979, Microsoft launches its Microsoft BASIC for processors M6800. The processor version 8080 wins the ICP Million Dollar Award and the Compiler Microsoft BASIC for 8080 and systems Z-80 CP / M. But not everything is BASIC that year. At the end of the year they will launch a database manager called CODASYL. And in the purchasing section, they will buy a license UNIX System V7 of AT&T.

1980 Microsoft introduces XENIX

The objective of Microsoft is to adapt UNIX to 16-bit processors, which are the usual ones in what was known as microcomputer, a smaller and more limited type of computer but which was beginning to gain ground for more expensive and complex options. UNIX It was designed to work on larger computers, the usual ones in public organizations, universities, research centers or large companies.

So on August 25, 1980, Microsoft announces its purpose. To get an idea, while UNIX ran on type machines PDP-11XENIX did it on microprocessor computers Z8000, LSI-11, Intel 8086 or Motorola 68000. And to avoid legal problems with the name, instead of calling it UNIX they decide to change the name to XENIX.

Microsoft will sell licenses of XENIX instead of selling it directly to the end user. Thus, they will be companies like IBM, Intel, SCO or Siemens responsible for buying licenses and selling computers with XENIX installed from 1981 onwards. Intel, for example, will start in 1982. For its part, Tandy It will do the same in 1983, a company little known today but that at that time was the largest seller of UNIX computers. And in 1984, Microsoft and SCO will launch a port of XENIX to work on computers Apple Lisa 2.

What had XENIX special? In addition to having all the improvements and features of UNIX in its version 7, it had elements of BSD, a spinoff of UNIX 5/6 that will give rise to many other operating systems such as SunOS, NextSTEP, FreeBSD, OpenBSD or DragonFly BSD. More XENIX items: Of course, Microsoft software like BASIC and from third parties like the text editor saw.

Microsoft turns its back on XENIX

It is not easy to analyze the past from the current perspective. We have the advantage of having more information today than we had then. Hence, we may think that certain decisions were wrong. Maybe they are today, but back then, things were different.

This introduction serves to talk about the apparently strange decision of Microsoft to get rid of XENIX, a star product that had reported benefits in abundance. I return to the statements of Bill gates in 1996: they became the main license sellers UNIX. But there was a time when Microsoft they had to choose whether to continue XENIX or focus on other projects. For example, MS-DOS, operating system for the average user who saw the light of the year XENIX. While XENIX was intended for the professional user who required multi-user and multi-tasking functions, TWO it was the little brother, an operating system for one user and one task at a time.

Furthermore, the matter was further complicated by the agreement of Microsoft and IBM to create a graphical operating system, what we will know as OS / 2. That without forgetting the development of Windows. In summary, in the second half of the 90s, Microsoft He was busy on four projects related to operating systems.

The final decision, as we know, was to focus on TWO, and from now on OS / 2 and Windows. As to XENIX, will sell its rights to SCO (Santa Cruz Operation) in exchange for 25% of their shares. The reason for selling it to SCO: since 1983, it had become the largest distributor of XENIX.

Returning to the introduction of this last chapter, from the current perspective, the decision to Microsoft It could be seen as a mistake. Why abandon a higher performance operating system for a smaller one. Ironically, a few years later Microsoft I would return to the idea of ​​having a better performance operating system for professional use, as we saw in the article The birth of Windows NT, the twin brother who would change everything.

The Microsoft back then chose to give the end user what they needed back then. Although there were better options, but more complex. Only when the opportunity to transfer characteristics of XENIX to a graphical environment as it was Windows NT, was when Microsoft gave the user something more in line with what we have today and that existed then.