Microsoft and its gaming universe

From your Xbox you can access the new Microsoft Store, where you can enjoy your games for the whole family and all the moments, your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, find out instantly about exclusive offers and last minute for consoles, accessories and much more, get priority in the queue when you download Xbox games the same day they are launched on the market … among other advantages.

Plus, it lets you take your game library with you anywhere. Simply by logging in with your account on any Xbox console you can download your games and continue your games thanks to the cloud.

And since not everything is games in the Microsoft Store, you can also rent and watch movies and TV series without ads in the Movies & TV app, both on the Xbox console and on a Windows device; You will have access to streaming content from platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Funimation and YouTube, live sports with Hulu, Sling and fuboTV. And if you want to enrich the gaming experience, you’ll find apps like Twitch, Nitrado and Air Server, and Dolby Atmos … with background music from Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and more.