Microsoft and the Institute for Quantitative Social Sciences at Harvard University have announced the launch of an open source platform focused on making it easier for academics, companies, public institutions and non-profit entities to implementation of differential privacy techniques in your technology projects.

But, to assess the importance of this project, we must explain what’s this about ‘differential privacy’ and what has been the role of Microsoft in its development.

What is differential privacy?

The possibility of resorting to big data analysis is a fundamental aspect of the current boom in artificial intelligence, but it brings with it legitimate doubts about the privacy of the owners of such data. As stated by John Kahan, director of data analysis at Microsoft,

“The worrying thing is that the deeper you dig into the data, the more likely it is that confidential personal information will be revealed.”

That’s where ‘differential privacy’ comes in, those techniques that allow companies to collect data with the ‘mathematical guarantee’ that they may not be linked to the identity of the person who provided it.

AND they accomplish this by ‘injecting’ new randomly constructed data from the original data: what in statistics is called ‘noise’.

This noise must be carefully measured: Not so little as not to be able to fulfill its privacy protection role, nor so much as to make data unusable by reducing its statistical validity.

What is Open Differential Privacy?

The objective of the platform jointly developed by Microsoft and Harvard Univ. (Baptized Open Differential Privacy) is, as we said, to offer researchers from any field a toolkit that allows them to apply differential privacy to their own projects. These tools include:

A library for developers who work with languages ​​like C, C ++, Python, R and others.

A connector to access multiple data sources (from SQL Server to CSV files, through Apache Spark).

Tools to check the loss of privacy in each consultation.

It is no coincidence that Microsoft is involved in a project like that: it was this company that gave its name to the concept of ‘differential privacy’ 14 years ago, when three researchers from Microsoft Research published a study called ‘Calibrating Noise to Sensitivity in Private Data Analysis’, full of mathematical formulas designed to apply the mentioned ‘noise’ to the data.

