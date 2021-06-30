Microsoft and Google end a six-year legal truce

After a long period of calm, the ground is being prepared for the legal crossovers between Microsoft and Google to return. Last April would have ended a six-year legal truce between the corporations, and soon they would return to the adventures in front of the Justice.

According to a report by The Financial Times, in 2015 the companies signed a pact in order to avoid mutual accusations, legal battles and complaints to regulators. The agreement was in force until a couple of months ago but, after its completion, Microsoft and Google would be beginning to show their claws.

The report indicates that within the same truce a cooperation agreement was established. But from the way certain events have taken place, it is clear that there was never much progress in this regard.

Looking at it from this point of view, perhaps the integration of Android apps in Windows 11 would have been an “ideal” scenario for working together. It is clear that the interests of both companies were never on the same page, because otherwise the Redmond firm would not have required Amazon’s collaboration.

Microsoft, Google and a bellicose record that could be revived

Google and Microsoft have been staunch competitors, and sparks have been drawn on more than one occasion. The high point of the confrontation between both corporations it occurred between 2012 and 2013. Around this time, the parents of Windows launched the Scroogled! Campaign, with a focus on privacy policies implemented from Mountain View.

A short time later, Google blocked the YouTube application that Microsoft had developed for Windows Phone. The Californians alleged that it violated the terms of use of the service, and caused a severe headache to the now-defunct mobile operating system.

The story continued with occasional shootings between the corporations, until the legal truce in 2015 that lasted until a couple of months ago. In any case, somewhat striking signs of hostility had already been detected at the beginning of this year, after a long period of “enforced peace.”

The next few months will prove crucial, but it would not be strange to find Microsoft and Google launching judicial darts again, now that there is nothing to prevent them.

