Microsoft Headquarters in Los Angeles, California Lucy Nicholson / .

Microsoft President Brad Smith now believes the company was wrong in its war against open source software at the turn of the century. “Microsoft was on the wrong side of history when open source exploded at the beginning of the century, and I can talk about it personally,” Smith said at a recent MIT event featuring the specialized website The Verge. Smith has been with Microsoft for over 25 years, and was in fact one of the company’s leading attorneys during his battles with free software. “The good news is, if life is long enough, you can learn … that you need to change.”

The development of free software since the 1980s and early 1990s met with fierce opposition from Microsoft. Still in 2008, the then CEO of the company, Steve Ballmer, said that “Microsoft’s three biggest competitors were” in advertising, Google; in hardware, Apple; and in our traditional business, open source. ” And it was that the fight was bloody and not only because of Ballmer’s declarations (his was the famous phrase “Linux is cancer”) or the numerous lawsuits in the courts. In fact, his campaign largely made impossible the definitive explosion of Linux For example, things have changed, and the software giant, in fact, is now the largest contributor to open source projects in the world, beating Facebook, Docker, Google, Apache, according to The Verge.

These latter operations include gradual adoption of open source PowerShell console interface, Visual Studio code, and even Microsoft Edge’s original JavaScript engine. Microsoft has also partnered with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to Windows 10, and acquired Xamarin to help develop mobile apps, and GitHub to maintain the popular developer code repository. Microsoft is also a platinum member of the Linux Foundation along with other large corporations in the sector such as Google, IBM, Intel, Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, Cisco or Tencent.

The change

The CEO of the company (and great architect of its change), Satya Nadella, already showed quite a passion about open source in October of last year. “I say this with my hand in my heart, in a very serious way: we are an open source company, we are committed to open source, we are committed to Red Hat and we are committed to continuing our commitment and our support to a broad open community source through a range of technologies, among which we find GitHub ”, acquired two years ago for 7,500 million dollars (6,406 million euros) in shares.

Microsoft has been working on Windows Insider for more than four years, a project for users to test preview versions of the operating system and help improve it. It is not, however, an open source program, but rather one of open innovation, as its manager, Dona Sarkar, once assured EL PAÍS. “Windows cannot be open source for reasons such as our privacy and data protection policies. A project that starts out as open source can stay that way, but one that has been born within a closed environment is more difficult to open. ”

It will sound strange to some. Free software, however, is the basis of a lot of applications and computer programs —such as WordPress, Open Office and Mozilla Firefox— without which it would be difficult for us to live. Basically, a program is free software when any person can access, modify and distribute its source code, that is, the instructions that the computer must follow to run a program or load a web page. We could say that with free software you can edit a program created by someone else to adapt it to your needs. “Although there are certain differences, the philosophy is broadly the same as when using a creative commons license for texts, music or images,” explains David Cabo, director of the Civio Foundation. “Anyone can download a creative commons photo from Flickr and use it in a book without asking permission, as long as they follow certain rules, such as recognizing the author.”

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe