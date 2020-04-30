         Microsoft adds multi-window support in the Office beta for iPadOS

Microsoft has just released an update to its beta program on its blog for Office insiders. Specifically, it is the iPadOS version of Word and PowerPoint, which with this beta can activate multi-window support. This means that we can work with two documents open at the same time, a function that was introduced with iPadOS 13.

Multiple Word and PowerPoint documents on iPad

As the company indicates, Office in its beta version has the multi-window improvement. However, this is currently available in Word and PowerPoint, leaving Excel out. With its post, Microsoft has accompanied the text with a screenshot of an iPad showing how two Word documents look next to each other.

With this enhancement, users will be able to work on both documents at the same time. Without having to go from one window to another or creating new instances of the app. According to the information provided, there are three ways to activate multiple support:

Touch, hold and drag a file in the Recent, Shared or Open list in the app to the edge.

With Word or PowerPoint open, swipe from the bottom edge to show the dock. Then click and hold the icon of the same app and drag it to one of the side edges.

Again in the list of Recent, Shared or Open, click the ellipsis of a file and click Open in a new window.

Obviously, to use this function once it is made public it will be necessary to have an iPad that supports iPadOS 13. The version of the iPad operating system released in September last year was a leap forward in terms of features and productivity.

At this time, Microsoft has not released dates about the launch of this feature. Neither did his plans for reach the rest of the company’s apps, among which OneNote and Outlook are also widely used. iPadOS 13.4 added mouse support, but there is currently no official news about its arrival in Office.

