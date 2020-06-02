The launch of winget during Microsoft Build was very notable in that the new package manager for Windows quickly became our favorite way to install applications on the system.

So, Ubuntu or Red Hat package installation model officially arrived at Windows 10, after similar open source projects such as Chocolatey and AppGet have previously been launched. The problem for those in Redmond is that Keivan Beige, the developer of AppGet, accused Microsoft of having taken advantage of their application to develop Winget, without giving it credit.

Beige said that Microsoft had contacted him to work together and integrate AppGet in Windows, but after several meetings he did not hear from them again. Now Microsoft has recognized that were inspired by Keivan’s work for winget.

“The last thing we want to do is alienate anyone,” but “we couldn’t live up to this with Keivan.”

The statement, written by Andrew Clinick begins by stating that Microsoft’s goal is for everyone to be able to contribute and receive recognition. In that sense, he says, “the last thing they want to do is alienate anyone in the process.” Further, points out that they couldn’t live up to that goal with Keivan and AppGet. “It was the last thing we wanted”.

They acknowledge that they spoke to Keivan and were impressed by his knowledge of package management in Windows. Despite this, they did not hire him, but they did they list everything they liked about App Get to make winwet better:

No scripts during installation.

Rich manifest definition within GitHub, which is very important to achieve the first, for being open and combining it with declarative metadata about the application.

Direct updates for applications that are in the repository.

Supports all types of application installers in Windows.

To compensate for it in some way, As AppGet is open source, all Keivan asked for was some recognitionMicrosoft will dedicate a space to you in the readme of the next Winget revision. Keivan has told GitHub that he and Clinick are talking, and that he hopes they have something to share soon.

