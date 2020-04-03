         Microsoft 365, the purchase of Dark Sky, a future with ARM … The week of the Infinite Loop Podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 136: Many questions about a future with ARM

The continuing rumors of the arrival of Macs with ARM for 2021 raise many questions that are far from unanswered.

# 137: Keyboards of another generation

Our keyboard has been essentially the same for decades. Most of the improvements have been cosmetic, the keys are still static, inert plastics. Is there nothing to do to make them become dynamic keys that adapt to us?

# 138: Microsoft 365

Office 365 becomes Microsoft 365, a new platform with all the Office we knew but with additions focused on personal and family communications, as well as in domestic management.

# 139: Apple buys Dark Sky

One of the most popular weather forecasting apps is now owned by Apple. Something that has implications on privacy and independence from third parties, beyond a possible improvement of the native iOS app.

# 140: Amazon debuts new Apple rules

Apple is allowing some video-on-demand platforms to charge for purchases and rentals of content through their own payment engines, bypassing Apple’s and without having to pay them the usual commission. A particularly striking and unusual novelty in what we are used to seeing.

