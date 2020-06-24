On the occasion of the LGTBI Pride, Microsoft has once again shared an image of the new Windows 10 Start menu, in which the Redmond company confirms the new design and that maintains the ‘Live Tiles’, after the multiple rumors that for some time indicated that they could have their days numbered.

What the company does not clarify in the Facebook post for when we can expect to have this new Windows 10 Start menu with us. It is clear that it is an unfinished work, by how we have seen that the design and functionality have progressed.

First a new unfinished Start menu was released by mistake, which had no ‘Live Tiles’, nor really tile separation. Sinofsky, responsible for Windows 8, mocked him. Then, in an official podcast, a Start menu was shown with tiles, but with less color than the current one. Finally, in a Panos Panay publication we could see that the tiles were still there, and with “live” information.

Fluent consistency and more, but no date

As we have seen, the design seems to have more or less stabilized, since they are already two times in which Microsoft officially teaches a design of the Start menu that, in the absence of being able to use it, seems identical. It is consistent with the change of icons that the system has been experiencing for a few months.

The big question remains, when? When will we be able to see a fully consistent Windows 10 at the icon level, window design, transparency, etc? Five years have passed since the launch of the system, and despite good intentions, the stagnation remains palpable. According to the video that Panos Panay showed, the new changes should not take long, but it is still an assumption. And in Windows 10, great features such as ‘Sets’ have already been canceled or postponed. So the best thing is to live in the present.

