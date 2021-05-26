Microplastics accumulate in bees

Microplastics on land, in the oceans, in the air … these little pieces of plastic are more ubiquitous than science believed. Now, according to a new study led by Danish researchers, microplastics have become inseparable companions in the body of bees.

Now, a team of scientists from the University of Almería in collaboration with researchers from the University of Alcalá de Henares and the Danish Beekeepers Association, have detected microplastics in the body of bees for the first time in a study of more than 4,000 worker bees from 19 hives in central Copenhagen and in suburban and rural areas of Denmark.

And it is that the body of these insects is covered by hairs that allow to contain small particles that the bee collects whether intentionally or not. The hairs are electrostatically charged as they fly, which helps attract the particles, which is usually pollen. However, This new study suggests that bees are trapping not only pollen in their bodies, but also microplastics.

What kinds of waste stick to bees?

Research has shown up to 13 different synthetic polymers in the body of bees, according to the work published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

These particles are about one micrometer in size, of which 52% were fragments and approximately 38% fibers. Of the 13 synthetic polymers found in bees, the most common type was the polyester, used mainly as synthetic fiber, followed by polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride.