Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will be keynote speaker at the COMPUTEX 2021 Forum on Memory and Storage Innovation

TAITRA (Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council) announced today that Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron, is invited to be a keynote speaker at the opening of the COMPUTEX 2021 Forum. This digital keynote will be on Wednesday, June 2, at 9:00 AM (GMT + 8), with the theme “Innovation for the Data Economy: Why Today’s Infrastructure Innovation Brings Data to Life, Driving Ideas for Everyone.”

Mehrotra will share Micron’s vision on how data is transforming modern life and creating new opportunities for innovation in memory and storage.

“At the center of the reimagined world is data, creating opportunities for new computing use cases and demanding new hardware infrastructure capabilities to enable innovative applications,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

“We are thrilled to speak at COMPUTEX 2021 and share how storage and memory innovation is fueling the data economy, turning data into intelligence with unprecedented speed to enrich everyone’s lives.”

This year’s COMPUTEX Forum, with the theme “The New Age of Intelligence”, focusing on 5G, artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and electric vehicles, will delve into business strategies in the post-pandemic era.

“Technology and innovation help all of us respond to these rapidly changing times,” said James Huang, President of TAITRA. “We are looking forward to hearing Sanjay’s keynote as it highlights how Micron is working with other leading industry partners to address some of the world’s greatest data transformation opportunities to advance our industry.”

Raj Hazra, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Computing and Networking Business Unit, will also deliver a keynote address at the COMPUTEX Forum on Wednesday June 2 at 4:00 PM (GMT + 8). Hazra will discuss how Micron’s memory and storage innovations will enable pervasive and scalable artificial intelligence innovation in his session titled “Memory is at the Heart of AI Innovation.”

Every year, COMPUTEX presents valuable information on the global technology ecosystem and trends. This year, global audiences will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest in technology. All the sessions of the COMPUTEX Forum will be broadcast live on the official platform #COMPUTEXVirtual on June 3. For more details on the COMPUTEX 2021 Forum, visit the official websites:

https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/events

Information about COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also known as COMPUTEX):

Founded in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s leading trade shows for ICT, IoT and startups with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Jointly organized by the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taipei Informatics Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based on Taiwan’s comprehensive ICT clusters, covers the entire spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from the ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and the protection of intellectual property rights, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors seeking partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website www.computextaipei.com.tw and on Twitter at @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.

About 2021:

As a technology pioneer, COMPUTEX has been at the forefront in embracing digital transformation. As the event organizer, the Taiwan Foreign Trade Development Council (TAITRA) introduces the computing capabilities of AI into the expo to shape COMPUTEX 2021 as a global model and aims to deliver an exceptional expo experience by introducing the online platform – #COMPUTEXVirtual.

Information about TAITRA:

Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan’s leading non-profit trade promotion organization. Sponsored by government and industry organizations, TAITRA helps companies expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and has five local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as 63 branches around the world. Together with the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network that is dedicated to promoting world trade.

