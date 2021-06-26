Microbus runs over cyclist during protest in Iztapalapa

MEXICO CITY.- Like every Friday, cyclists held their protest in Mexico City to demand road safety.

On this occasion they demonstrated in the eastern zone, specifically in the streets of the Iztapalapa mayor’s office.

During the protest there were two incidents, the first was a discussion with taxi drivers at the whereabouts of the Metro Constitución.

While the second, a cyclist was run over by a minibus that tried to pass him at the UAM Metro station, for which he suffered a slight leg injury.

A patrol from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) guarded the area, while the driver of the public transport vehicle waited at the scene.

Cyclists requested the medical support of an ambulance to assess the cyclist.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **