COVID-19 is essentially an infection of the respiratory system that affects from the nasal mucous membranes to the deepest part of the lungs, so the symptoms also occur in these areas, ranging from cough to respiratory distress. However, the digestive system and intestines are not always safe. In fact, many patients suffer from gastrointestinal disorders, such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Are these symptoms uncommon? No, according to a Chinese study by Lei Pan of Binzhou University. Follow-up of 204 patients (confirmed infection by RT-PCR test) revealed that almost half of them suffered from digestive disorders that worsened as the coronavirus infection worsened.

Viral RNA was also found in the faeces of sick people and even “live” viruses. Hence, questions are raised about the relationship between the coronavirus and the intestines. In fact, it is known that SARS-CoV-2 infects human cells through the ACE2 receptor that they present on the surface; specifically, it uses viral protein S to interact with the receptor and enter the cells. This receptor is very present in the cells of the respiratory system, but it is also abundant in those of the digestive system, including the intestine, as demonstrated by a team from the University Hospital of Groningen in 2004 (in fact, the ACE2 receptor is found in almost all organs, such as blood vessels, smooth muscle, etc.). Therefore, the new coronavirus is capable of infecting and multiplying in the intestines.

More controlled microbiota transplants

These possible effects have had consequences in France: on March 16, the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products decided to reinforce the precautions that must be taken in the practice of fecal microbiota transplantation, given the risk that it could have in transmission of the coronavirus. These types of transplants are recommended for the treatment of intestinal infections with Clostridium difficile (nosocomial diarrhea in patients undergoing antibiotic therapy) and are being studied in several clinical trials.

To understand the links between COVID-19 and the microbiota, we must also consider the intestinal-pulmonary axis, a recently discovered communication system between the intestinal microbiota and the lung, whose role is increasingly known. In this way, the microbiota would influence pulmonary immune responses to infections, the presence of allergens, and so on. And studies have shown that this axis is involved in various pathologies, such as asthma, influenza, or bronchiolitis. Hence the idea that the microbiota could be an interesting clue that researchers could follow in their search for solutions against COVID-19.

Loïc Mangin

