Microbial enzymes for detergents, textile fabrics and cosmetics

Detergents, textiles and cosmetics are basic goods of daily use with complex formulas that can damage the environment and have a very high impact on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, in addition to the consumption of large amounts of energy, water and the spillage of chemical products. One of the most promising ways to alleviate this problem is based on substituting enzymes for the chemical agents used in industrial processes to generate these products. The use of these proteins in liquid detergents, as well as in the processing of textile fabrics and cosmetic ingredients, could reduce CO2 emissions by 42 million tons per year, according to recent estimates.

Although there are already enzymes on the market that cover these activities, less than 10% of current consumer products contain them, either because of their high cost or because of their low performance.

A team of researchers from the Spanish Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) leads a European project to develop new, cheaper microbial enzymes that serve to create common-use products (textile fabrics, detergents and cosmetics) that are more respectful of the environment. . The project, called FuturEnzyme, has recently been launched and is funded by almost six million euros from the EU’s Horizon 2020 R & D & I framework program.

“Today’s enzymes cannot cope with the formulation of higher environmental quality consumer products. It is crucial to design smart technologies based on a new generation of enzymes with more activity, stability and lower cost, which can satisfy the demands of both consumers and industry ”, underlines Manuel Ferrer, CSIC researcher at the Institute of Catalysis and Petroleochemistry (ICP-CSIC) and coordinator of the European project.

To achieve this, the multidisciplinary FuturEnzyme consortium will start with detergents, cosmetics and sportswear already available on the market. “It is not about designing new products that would take years to be marketed, but about improving existing ones to make them more ecological, functional and sustainable by incorporating enzymes into the production process”, adds Ferrer.

Said enzymes will be extracted from microorganisms by applying techniques that allow a rational selection of the most appropriate ones at all times and for each product. The technology will combine the massive analysis of biological data using supercomputers, bioprospecting, protein engineering, biotechnology and pre-industrial tests, to be able to select the best enzymes from thousands or millions of them, something that has not been possible to date.

The FuturEnzyme project proposes to substitute environmentally friendly chemical products with microbial enzymes, which are more environmentally friendly. (Photo: Patrick Shahgaldian and Carolina Giunta (Northwestern Swiss University of Applied Sciences))

FuturEnzyme’s multidisciplinary consortium is made up of 16 European academic and industrial partners from Spain, Austria, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany. The CSIC is not only coordinator of the project, but also participates in all stages, from the extraction and characterization of enzymes, their improvement through engineering techniques and low-cost production to pre-industrial scale tests. Along with them, Julia Sanz, from the Instituto de Química Física Rocasolano (IQFR-CSIC) also participates as principal investigator, which will be in charge of characterizing the structures of enzymes. FuturEnzyme will run until 2025. (Source: CSIC)